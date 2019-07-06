Authorities investigate explosion at Florida shopping plaza

Police and firefighters are investigating an explosion at a Florida shopping plaza that injured multiple people.

The blast sent large pieces of debris about 100 yards (about 91 meters) across the street. (Source: WPLG/CNN VAN)

The explosion happened Saturday morning at a shopping center in Plantation, west of Fort Lauderdale in Broward County. The blast sent large pieces of debris about 100 yards (about 91 meters) across the street.

Video and photos posted on social media showed a destroyed business with damaged buildings next to it. Police officer Chavez Grant said there were no known fatalities.

The Plantation fire and police departments said on Twitter that the street was closed to traffic. The fire department called it a gas explosion with "multiple patients."