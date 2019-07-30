Authorities investigate report of gunshots fired in central Sioux Falls

Sioux Falls police are investigating another report of shots fired - this time in Central Sioux Falls.

Public Information Officer Sam Clemens said around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, officers responded to gunshots on the 100 block of South Garfield Avenue. Clemens said residents reported hearing between two to five gunshots.

Prior to hearing the gunshots, Clemens said residents in the areas reported seeing a dispute involving around eight people. The people left the area following the gunshots in several vehicles.

Shell casings were found at the scene but no injuries or damage to property was reported, Clemens said.

Police are investigating the incident. No arrests have been made at this time, Clemens said.