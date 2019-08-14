Authorities investigate the deaths of two Sioux Falls residents in Minnesota

Minnesota authorities are investigating the deaths of two people from Sioux Falls in Chippewa County, Minn.

In a press release, the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office said Andy Edward Wilcox, 42, and Charity Grace Hoffelt, 41, were found dead Sunday in a secluded area of Chippewa County, west of the Sparta Cemetery.

Around noon on Sunday, Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report from family members of Wilcox, adding that they believed he was suicidal and in Chippewa County, possibly with his girlfriend, now identified as Hoffelt.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner says Wilcox died of a gunshot wound to the head. The Midwest Medical Examiner says Hoffelt died of suicide due to a gunshot wound.

Authorities said Hoffelt was pronounced dead at the scene. Wilcox was transported by North Memorial Air Care to North Memorial Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing.