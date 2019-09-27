Authorities investigating meth-related death in Watertown

Police in Watertown are issuing a warning over the possibility of lethal methamphetamine being distributed in the area after a drug-related death.

Officers responded to a medical distress call near Highway 81 and E. Kemp Avenue around 2:30 a.m. Thursday.

Police say a 41-year-old woman had a medical reaction while injecting methamphetamine, and went into full cardiac arrest.

Lifesaving attempts were unsuccessful. She was pronounced dead at a Watertown hospital.

The incident is under investigation, and an autopsy is pending.

A release from the Watertown Police Department said while meth is always dangerous, this incident has "significantly elevated" that concern. Police say it raises the possibility that lethal meth is being sold in the area.

Anyone who has information about drug activity is asked to contact the Watertown Police Department at 605-882-6210.