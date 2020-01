Deputies are looking for a suspect following a robbery at a convenience store near Wall Lake.

The Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office said the robbery took place around 8:50 p.m. Monday.

A man dressed in all black entered the store, threatened an employee with a shotgun and demanded money. The suspect then left the store with some cash.

No one was hurt.

No other details about the robbery have been released. We expect to learn more Tuesday morning.