Authorities investigating after shots fired in Sioux Falls neighborhood

Sioux Falls police are investigating after shots were fired in a Sioux Falls neighborhood.

The incident occurred Sunday night around 9 p.m. when four people were walking near 12th Street and Lowell Avenue when a group of men approached in a truck. Public Information Officer Sam Clemens said the suspects in the vehicle got out and one pulled a gun.

Everyone took off running, but at least two shots were fired, Clemens said.

No injuries have been reported and no arrests have been made.

Clemens said there were no reports of damage to buildings from the gunshots.