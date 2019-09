Authorities in Rock Valley, Iowa are investigating after someone painted swastikas on a bridge in the community.

Several swastikas were found on the Kiwanis Bridge over the Rock River on the northwest edge of town. The City of Rock Valley posted about the vandalism to its Facebook page Thursday morning.

Officials are asking anyone who may information about the vandalisms to call police at 712-476-5716, or the Sioux County Sheriff at 712-737-3307.