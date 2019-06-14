Car crashes into Sioux Falls business, injuring 1

One person was hurt after a car crashed into a business in Sioux Falls.

The accident took place around 10 a.m. Friday on the 400 block of S. Racket Drive, just east of the intersection of 49th Street and Louise Avenue.

According to Sgt. Travis Olsen of the Sioux Falls Police Dept., an 80-year-old motorist mistaken accelerated from a parking space and crashed into the side of the Salon ArtistSuites building.

The vehicle crashed about ten feet into the building, striking a 53-year-old salon employee. The employee was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the car was not hurt, and was cited for careless driving.

Crews remained on the scene for several hours to determine the structural integrity of the building. Police say the building sustained around $20,000 in damages, while the vehicle sustained about $15,000 in damages.