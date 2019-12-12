Authorities investigating man found dead in Irene

Authorities in Clay County say the body of a deceased man was discovered in an alleyway in Irene earlier this week.

Authorities said the body was found Monday around 9:30 p.m. on the 200 block of East Main Street.

Upon further investigation, authorities said they determined that the man had been struck by a vehicle and was related to a report of a domestic disturbance reported to the Turner County Sheriff's Office.

Due to Marsy's Law, the names of those involved are not being released at this time.

Turner County State's Attorney Office will determine if any criminal charges will be filed.