Authorities investigating threat at Worthington school district

Police are investigating an alleged threat made against the Worthington School District, though they do not believe the threat is credible.

According to the school district, officials were made aware of the threat Wednesday evening. The district notified law enforcement officials.

Officials say at this point, the threat does not appear to be credible. Worthington police are still investigating.

The Worthington School District opened two hours late Thursday due to the incident. Additional security will be on hand Thursday morning as a precaution.