Authorities issue warning after car falls through ice at Day County lake

Officials are issuing a safety reminder after a vehicle fell through the ice on a lake in northeastern South Dakota.

A small SUV broke through the ice Wednesday at Waubay Lake, according to the Day County Sheriff's Office. No one was hurt, but the vehicle is now sitting at the bottom of the lake.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff's office advised anyone attempting to ice fish to be careful after a recent wave of warm temperatures. Some areas have not received sufficient cold temperatures to create thick ice, while other spots have even thinned out due the warmth.

To make the ice fishing situation even more precarious, temperatures are expected to warm up in the coming days.