Authorities looking for Rapid City inmate

Law enforcement officials are searching for an inmate who was placed on escaped status in western South Dakota.

Thirty-year-old Ira Wright failed to return to the Rapid City Community Work Center following a job search Thursday, according to the South Dakota Department of Corrections.

Wright is a Native American male. He is five-feet-ten-inches tall and weighs 125 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

He is serving a 9-year, 6-month sentence for grand theft from Pennington County.

Failure to return following assignment or temporary leave is a felony punishable by up to 5 years in prison.

Anyone who sees Wright is asked to contact law enforcement.