Authorities looking for dog that bit man in central Sioux Falls

Authorities in Sioux Falls are asking for the public's help in identifying a dog they say recently bit a man.

A man was sitting on his front steps at a home on the 100 block of S. Grange Avenue at 7 p.m. Monday when a stray dog wandered into his yard. The man tried to pet the dog, but it bit him and ran off.

The dog is described as a black lab retriever mix. It was not wearing a collar or tags.

Sioux Falls Animal Control needs to identify the dog to verify its vaccinations. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Animal Control at 367-7000.