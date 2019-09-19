Authorities looking for hit-and-run suspect near Webster

Law enforcement officials are looking for a hit-and-run suspect in northeast South Dakota.

The Day County Sheriff's Office says it is attempting to locate 35-year-old Nyan Htun. He was allegedly involved in a hit-and-run accident north of Webster Wednesday evening.

Htun is 5'2" tall with a medium build. Authorities say they do not believe he was armed. He was last seen running into a corn field just north of Webster after the accident.

The Day County Sheriff's Office asks anyone who sees him to call 911.