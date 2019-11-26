Authorities looking for missing Lincoln County man

Law enforcement officials are asking for the public's help in finding a missing man in Lincoln County.

Sixty-one-year-old James Koopsma of rural Fairview was last seen Saturday, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office.

Koopsa was going hunting around the Fairview area. He was driving a 2007 black GMC Sierra 1500 with South Dakota plates BADDFST.

Deputies are conducting a ground search, and the Avera Care Flight helicopter is also assisting in the operation. Authorities say they are focusing their efforts near the Big Sioux River.

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office said it is "crucial" to locate Koopsma before an approaching winter storm hits.