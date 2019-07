Authorities are looking for an inmate who failed to return to his work release job site in Rapid City.

Thirty-six-year-old Nicholas Skorka failed to return to the Rapid City community work center Monday night, according to the South Dakota Department of Corrections.

Skorka is about 6'2" tall and weighs around 200 pounds. He is serving time for grand theft.

Anyone who sees Skorka is asked to contact law enforcement.