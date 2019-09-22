Authorities pull body from Redwood River

Authorities say the body of a teenager reported missing while swimming with others in a western Minnesota river has been found.

The Star Tribune reports the body of 16-year-old Thunder W. Brothersofall, of Redwood Falls, was located about 6:10 p.m. Saturday in the north-flowing Redwood River.

Redwood Falls police say three men in kayaks searching for Brothersofall made the discovery.

The teen was last seen on Sept. 15 while swimming in the river near Ramsey Park late in the afternoon, when the current proved too strong.

An autopsy is scheduled to determine a cause of death.

___

Information from: Star Tribune, http://www.startribune.com

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)