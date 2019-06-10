Authorities release name of teen killed in Harding County crash

A 17-year-old male from Reva has been identified as the person who died June 5 in a one-vehicle crash near Reva.

Jaxon Klempel was driving a 2006 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup was westbound on Sorum Road, east of the intersection with South Dakota Highway 79, when he lost control. The vehicle eventually tipped over and rolled.

Klempel was not wearing a seatbelt, was thrown from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene. He was the only person involved.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.