Authorities release name of worker killed in fall from tower

Authorities have released the name of a worker who died after plunging hundreds of feet from a broadcast tower near Alleman in Polk County.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office identified the man Thursday as 47-year-old Kevin Wright. The sheriff's office says Wright fell about 1,000 feet (305 meters) to his death around 10:50 a.m. Wednesday. The cause of his fall is being investigated.

Wright was an employee of PCI Communications. Television station KDSM said in a Facebook post that he was one of the contractors making repairs to its antenna.

