UPDATED: Subject shot in deputy involved shooting at Minnehaha County Jail

A 44-year-old man was shot by a Minnehaha County sheriff's deputy after authorities say he charged officers with a knife Tuesday afternoon at the Minnehaha County Jail.

Authorities said the subject entered the Minnehaha County Jail's front lobby, creating a disturbance. Deputies and corrections officers were dispatched to address the situation. Shortly after, authorities said the suspect began hitting the glass door of the lobby with an object, and an officer attempted to keep the doors shut. The door shatters in the process, causing the officer to suffer minor injuries.

Authorities said the subject walked away from the building and confronted several officers and a deputy. He threw an object, believed to be a liquor bottle, at one of the officers. The subject then brandished a knife and charged several officers, authorities said.

After several orders to drop the knife from authorities, the subject then charged the officers and got within a few feet, authorities said. The deputy fired two shots at the subject, striking him at least once and stopping him. Authorities said officers and the deputy then rendered medical assistance until first responders arrived.

The subject was transported to a local hospital where he is being treated for his injuries.

The Sioux Falls Police Department and South Dakota Highway Patrol assisted on the scene. The South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating the incident.

