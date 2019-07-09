Authorities search for missing people after highway washout south of Fort Yates

A nurse is missing after a road near Highway 1806 washed out Tuesday morning due to the rain, according to the Director of Transport at Sitting Bull College.

The director says the nurse was on her way to the hospital for her shift, but didn't arrive.

Kenel Road south of Fort Yates is washed out and impassible, according to a Department of Transportation spokesperson.

Standing Rock Sioux Tribe Chairman Mike Faith says they are also looking for a missing man in connection to the washout.

Water Rescue Team Commander Gary Schaffer says they believe three to four vehicles are in the water and a dive team is preparing for a water rescue. Schaffer says it's and unpredictable and dangerous situation.

The Bureau of Indian Affairs, as well and the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe are searching for the nurse. There is a possibility airplanes maybe involved in the search.

The director also confirmed that a Sitting Bull College bus was involved in an accident during the washout.

The bus driver was the only person on board the bus. Sitting Bull College said the driver is in the hospital for injuries caused by the accident, and is expected to recover.