Minnehaha Co. most wanted fugitive in custody following earlier near-capture

UPDATE:

Authorities have taken someone into custody.

This is a developing story.

PREVIOUS STORY:

The search continues tonight for one of Minnehaha County's most wanted following a near-capture this afternoon in Hartford

Authorities are searching for 28-year-old Donald James Hoff. He's wanted on several charges including stalking, violating a protection order, and weapons charges. He's listed as 6’3” and 200 pounds.

Authorities tried to stop Hoff this afternoon but he sped off. Deputies later found his vehicle abandoned just south of Hartford.

As a precaution, West Central Elementary was briefly locked down. That has since been lifted.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing at this time.

