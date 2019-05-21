Authorities searching for Pennington County robbery suspect

Authorities in western South Dakota are looking for a man who they say robbed a convenience store at gunpoint.

According to the Pennington County Sheriff's Office, the suspect robbed the Corner Pantry on E. Highway 44 early Saturday morning.

Deputies say the man entered the business, pulled out a silver handgun, and demanded money from the clerk. He then left the store with an undisclosed amount of money.

No one was hurt in the robbery.

Authorities describe the suspect as a young Native American male of medium height.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the Pennington County Sheriff's Office at 605-394-6115.