Authorities searching for a missing teen

Authorities are looking for help from the public in locating a missing teenager.

Kalin Fox, 17, was last heard from on Thursday at 3:45 a.m. in rural Butte County near Belle Fourche.

Authorities say he has been despondent and is without his required medications. He has no known mode of transportation and may be on foot.

Fox is described as a white male, 5'10" and weighs 135 pounds. He has brown eyes and wavy ear length brown hair. He was last seen wearing a gray striped shirt and black sweat pants.

If you see Fox or have information on his whereabouts, contact the Butte County Sheriff’s Office at 605-892-2737.