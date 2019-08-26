Authorities searching for missing man in Dickinson County, Iowa

The Dickinson County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing man.

Twenty-four-year-old Vincent Harvey was last seen around 11:30 PM at the docks at Parks Marina in Okoboji, Iowa on Saturday, Aug. 24th.

The Dickinson County Sheriff's Office along with the Spirit Lake Fire Department and Arnolds Park/Okoboji Underwater Search and Rescue Dive Team, are actively searching for him.

If anyone has any information on Harvey's whereabouts, please contact the Dickinson County Communications Center at 712-336-2525.