Authorities searching for missing Aberdeen plane

Authorities are looking for a plane that failed to land at its destination after taking off from Aberdeen.

The single-engine plane was headed to Oakes, N.D. after taking off from the Aberdeen Regional Airport Wednesday night.

Brown County Emergency Manager Scott Meints tells Dakota Radio Group weather has been hampering the ground search for the plane. Several inches of snow have fallen in the area as a winter weather storm hit the region.

Meints says the Civil Air Patrol plans to conduct an aerial search after conditions improve.

The pilot was the only person on board. Meints says authorities were notified by family members after the plane failed to land in Oakes as scheduled.

