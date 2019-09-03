Authorities searching for missing Iowa woman

Law enforcement official are asking for the public's help in locating a woman reported missing in northwest Iowa.

Twenty-seven-year-old Nikki Ann Trometer of Remsen, Iowa has been missing since August 30, according to the Remsen Police Department.

Police say she may be with a man named "Danny" en route to Rochester, Minn. They also say her family is very worried about her.

Trometer is 5'7" tall, weighs 180 pounds, and has blue eyes and brown hair.. She drives a 2013 white Dodge Durango.

Anyone with information is asked to call Ramsen Police at 712-786-2299.