Authorities warn of hazardous conditions for anglers near Gavins Point Dam

Officials are advising anglers that high water releases are leading to dangerous conditions around Gavins Point Dam near Yankton.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineer released the advisory Thursday, ahead of paddlefish season, which begins Oct. 1.

Outflows from Gavins Point Dam will be at or above 80,000 cubic feet per second for the entire month of October to help reduce the water from the reservoir system prior to the start of next year’s runoff season. This will be the highest outflow at Gavins Point for October.

The high outflows will cause turbulent and unpredictable water conditions on the river below Gavins Point. All anglers, both in vessels and on the shore line, are encouraged to use extreme caution. The Corps also says using an anchor during these conditions can be dangerous.