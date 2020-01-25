Authors of local crime books prepare readers for 'Duct Tape Killer'

The authors of the popular local crime books were in Sioux Falls meeting with readers who were ready to eat up their new book.

'Duct Tape Killer' focuses on a series of crimes committed by Robert Leroy Anderson in the 1990s in the area.

Former Attorney General Larry Long helped Phil and Sandy Hamman write the book--he was part of the prosecutor team in the case.

Phil says they have sold about 1,000 books locally in the last week and a half since the release and the book has been a top seller nationally.

Sandy says the book helped her and she hopes it can help others too.