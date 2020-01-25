Authors of local crime books prepare readers for 'Duct Tape Killer'

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The authors of the popular local crime books were in Sioux Falls meeting with readers who were ready to eat up their new book.
'Duct Tape Killer' focuses on a series of crimes committed by Robert Leroy Anderson in the 1990s in the area.
Former Attorney General Larry Long helped Phil and Sandy Hamman write the book--he was part of the prosecutor team in the case.
Phil says they have sold about 1,000 books locally in the last week and a half since the release and the book has been a top seller nationally.
Sandy says the book helped her and she hopes it can help others too.