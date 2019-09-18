Automated system to survey the city's streets

The City of Sioux Falls is teaming up with Infrastructure Management Services (IMS) to begin a state-of-the-art street pavement survey.

The survey will catalog and rate each city street to help develop long-term maintenance plans and budgets in an unbiased, accurate, and efficient manner.

The city says Sioux Falls’ street network is its single largest asset, including more than 800 centerline miles of roads valued at $901.8 million. Prior to working with IMS, the city would collect pavement distress data manually.

IMS will drive city streets using a vehicle equipped with a device known as a Laser Road Surface Tester. This device measures pavement roughness, rutting, cracking, and other surface distresses as it travels down the city streets. It will also be used to collect digital video and Global Positioning System (GPS) information to assist in condition assessment.

The city initially worked with IMS in 2015 to complete the street pavement condition survey. The results of the survey helped officials identify and prioritize road maintenance with a five-year capital plan that included additional dollars for pavement rehabilitation.

