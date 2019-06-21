UPDATE: body found along Big Sioux River IDed

The body found on Wednesday evening on the bank of the Big Sioux River near Falls Park has been identified.

Minnehaha County coroner Kenneth Snell was able to positively identify the body as Leah Anne Brosky, a 27-year-old woman.

In a press release, Snell was able to facilitate the accelerated identification process by finding local dental records which he then used to identify Brosky.

Brosky had been reported missing to the Sioux Falls Police Department on May 13. Brosky’s family, who is out of state, was notified of the positive identification.

-----------------------------------------

Sioux Falls police say there was no evidence of trauma to the body found on the bank of the Big Sioux River near Falls Park.

An autopsy conducted Thursday did not reveal an exact cause of death, according to Public Information Officer Sam Clemens, but he said foul play was "not detected."

Clemens also said police have an idea of who the woman was, but they are awaiting the results of DNA and dental records to confirm the identity. That process could take weeks.

The body of a woman was found Tuesday night 20 to 30 yards from the river, just north of the Farmers Market stand at Falls Park. Police say the body had been underwater at some point, and that it was likely brought to the bank by flooding.

Investigators believe the body had been there around three weeks before it was discovered.