Avera Health has announced a new partnership with Regional Health Services of Howard County in Cresco, Iowa.

The new relationship begins on July 1. Regional Health Services will continue to be owned by Howard County and governed by the local board of trustees.

In a statement, Avera Senior VP of Managed Facility Curt Hohman said, "we are proud to welcome Cresco to the Avera family, and offer the strength of the Avera system to support local health care."