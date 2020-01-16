Avera Health names new Chief Financial Officer

Avera Health has named its current Vice President of Operational Finance as its new Chief Financial Officer.

Julie Norton has held financial positions with Avera Health for the past 20 years.

In a press release, Avera says Norton was selected following a nationwide search to fill the position.

“Julie’s qualifications, expertise, and experience, as well as her demonstrated commitment to the Avera ministry and mission, made her the leading candidate for this position. I’m confident in Julie’s leadership and her deep understanding of Avera’s financials,” said Bob Sutton, President, and CEO of Avera Health. “We are blessed to have someone of her high caliber as part of the leadership team of Avera.”

Norton will officially transition into the position on February 3rd.

