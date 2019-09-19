Avera Medical Minute: Heroes During Tornado Disaster

One of the hardest-hit areas during the September 10th Tornado outbreak was the Avera Behavioral Health building on west 69th street. Medical Minute reporter Beth Warden introduces you to staff members from that night and what they describe as protection during the storm.

Michael Olson was working the night of the Sept 10 2019 tornado at Avera Behavioral Health

Avera Behavioral Health Tech Michael Olson is going back for the first time since the tornado hit. With damage everywhere, he needs to wear a hardhat just to enter. He takes us back to what he thought would be a normal night until patients and staff took cover during a tornado.

"The power went out, and the building started shaking, and tiles started falling," said Olson. "You could hear just kind of the whooshing of the wind, the crashing and destruction of the ceiling falling basically and then debris was hitting me in the face."

On another unit, Avera registered nurse Mataya Otten was cuddling children. "I had three patients on either side of me and then the one in my lap. During the event, the ceiling fell through. Sheetrock, ceiling tiles, metal frames, everything like that came down," said Otten.

After the storm had passed, Michael pried open a warped door to find damage to the expanse of windows in the cafeteria. "The frame, it was just taken down. Completely collapsed and tables, chairs, windows were broken, everything, so it was pretty amazing to see that and just be like, Oh my gosh, that was pretty serious," said Olson.

Mataya started picking up debris "I looked to my left and saw a piece of metal. So I went to pick it up, and when I picked it up, it had come around me, so I could tell it had fallen right around us, which is pretty miraculous," said Otten. "I still get chills when I think about it, just because the way we were sitting, me and the other seven patients were sitting, it was at an angle so the metal frame had to fall at the exact same angle that we were sitting at, so as not to harm any of us, so it was definitely a God thing."

The tornado hit during a shift change just after 11:00 PM, meaning extra staff was on hand to quickly evacuate patients from their rooms to designated secure areas.

Now the restoration is underway. The first unit to be open within days.

Both look back on the night of the tornado and count their blessings.

"All the patients were safe and minus a few injuries and things like that, they're all ok," said Otten.

"The buildings a building, these are people, and everyone's ok," said Olson.

While units open one by one at the Avera Behavioral Health building, it will be approximately six months, before the building is completely restored. Avera Behavioral Health is leasing unused wings at the Human Services Center in Yankton.