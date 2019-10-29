Avera Medical Minute: ALS and Palliative Care

Edward Rafuse is the kind of man that can find the positives in any situation. He calls his current diagnosis an adventure, a journey of ALS, or Lou Gehrig's disease, a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and the spinal cord. Edward was diagnosed about a year ago and made plans to accommodate his changing needs, which included a move from Washington State, to South Dakota, where his wife has family nearby.

The couple sold their house and Edward moved into a room at Dow Rummel Village, where he's cared for in many ways, including palliative care. "I can't move, I can't dress, I can't eat without help from people, but the help I'm getting is very gracious help," said Rafuse.

There can be some confusion between palliative and hospice. They're not the same. Maren Ernst, Avera RN at the ALS Clinic says palliative care may be more accessible than some think. "Palliative care can be utilized at any age, for any stage of illness and it doesn't even have to be a life-limiting illness," said Ernst. We see people with a head and neck cancer that are seeking curative treatment, and what we're really there to be is an extra layer of support for a patient who is experiencing a serious or complicated medical diagnosis."

Hospice is exclusively for end of life care. Brooke Theisen, Avera At Home patient coordinator explains. "Your focus is really allowing a natural peaceful end of life focusing on comfort, and using a whole team to alleviate any symptoms for physical, emotional and spiritual," said Theisen.

One of the things palliative care helped Edward with was having more accessibility. They set up an Alexa for him, allowing him to watch tv, make phone calls and listen to audiobooks.

The man who spent years as an engineer now focuses on the positives he discovers every day, the people he loves being in his life, and the care he receives from professionals. "I'm very fortunate, cause I was retired. I had a lot more things in hand. My wife and I traveled the world," said Rafuse. "We did a lot of things together. I wish we had a little more time together but for every day with her with me is a healing process."

He's setting an example of choosing joy. "Anybody can make the best of anything," said Rafuse. "You can look down and look at the mud that's on the ground or you can look up and smell the roses. Anybody can do it."