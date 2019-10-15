Avera Medical Minute: Benefits of hospice care

Whether the end of life is anticipated or a complete shock, caring for the patient and their loved ones in the final days is the focus at the Avera Dougherty Hospice House.

John and Lori Ganschow reflect on their son Dustin and hospice care

Nurses, social workers, chaplains, music therapists, and aids are making sure the patient's symptoms are being addressed and the family is supported as well.

"Hospice care is specifically caring for folks that are in their last six months of life," said Cathy Kellogg, Avera Dougherty Hospice House Manager. "So anybody who loves that patient, whether its blood or family or chosen family that is who we are there to support."

It was that dedication and support that greatly impacted parents Lori and John Ganschow for their son Dustin, who had a disability from a viral infection that affected the lining of his brain when he was two.

"He lived his life with disabilities, meaning he couldn't talk, he couldn't walk so he was dependent on other people's care but he definitely had a full life. Full of energy and love, had a great personality," said Dustin's mother, Lori Ganschow.

As a young man, Dustin had just branched out on his own, living in adult housing. Without any notice, he developed pneumonia, and it hit him hard. Unstoppable seizures followed, the MRI's showed that Dustin's brain activity was permanently affected, and the family moved him to the Dougherty Hospice House for the final three weeks of his life, unresponsive.

"The staff, they wanted to know Dustin. they never got to see a smile or hear his laugh or see his eyes when he was being naughty or thought something was funny, they never got to see that but that never stopped them from caring for him like he was their own," said Lori Ganschow.

Staff and volunteers were concerned for Dustin's comfort according to John Ganschow, Dustin's Father. "They treated him so well. Even the little things with repositioning, let's make sure he's comfortable, respecting him as a person was a huge benefit for us. Knowing that we could walk down here and get a pop or something and know that they would sit in the room with him if we wanted to," John Ganschow.

Honoring Dustin in life, and in death was paramount. "The Dougherty Hospice House has over 100 volunteers who around the clock are holding family member's hands or holding hands of those who are transitioning to the afterlife and they're providing that amazing compassionate care that Avera is known for," said Avera Foundation Executive Director Dzenan Berberovic.

Caring made available through generosity. "If you gave to our Dougherty Hospice House endowment campaign, please know that just as every life is a treasure, your gift is also a treasure because we can continue the legacy and the ministry that takes place through our hospice programs," said Berberovic.

With funding in place, the care continues at the Dougherty Hospice House and other at-home care services. The eighteen-month campaign raised six million dollars.