Avera Medical Minute: Fourth Trimester Group helps new moms

When a new baby enters the family, everyone needs to adjust, and for moms especially, that transition can require some support and understanding. That need brought about the fourth trimester group at Avera.

Amy Nachitgal says it was exactly what she needed when her son Martin was born. "Well you know it's gonna be hard. It's this life-changing event that everyone tells you about," said Nachitgal.

The fairy tale of motherhood gave way to the reality of sleepless nights, laundry and trying to adjust, that's when Amy connected with the group.

"To me, it was a life-saver. I know I kind of struggled to get to it because it was a struggle to do anything that involved being out the house, and the weekend before the first session I had a little bit of a meltdown," said Nachitgal.

Moms can join the group anytime. They discuss a different topic each week.

Avera licensed psychologist Nancy Vander Lee sees the benefits first hand. She describes the objective of the group. "To address some of the common themes that happen and to equip them with tools to better handle the stress of that first year of life with them and their newborn," said Vander Lee.

The fourth trimester group covers things like making the big change of becoming a mother, dealing with baby blues and how it's different than postpartum depression, and taking care of yourself.

"We talk about relaxation and mindfulness. We talk about cognitive approaches to depression and anxiety," said Vander Lee. We have a module on communication, one on relationships because all of our relationships adjust when we add a new family member, and finally a module on self-care."

The group encourages moms like Amy, providing practical ways to deal with stress. "And it was just amazing to be able to be in this judge-free environment, just be able to say anything and people relate to it. You know that you're not alone," said Nachitgal. "It was just so, so helpful."

That moment of moms connecting through similar experiences and encouraging each other is what facilitators find fulfilling. "I love it when moms have that light bulb moment. One Mom will be talking about what they've been going through that past week, and another mom's face changes because you can see the connection that the moms are making together. The discussion keeps going on from there," said Avera Outpatient Therapist Sarah Varilek.

"If you're a new mom just come to our group, bring your baby, come and have a time for sharing and some teaching," said Varilek.

Moms can come with or without their children. To join the fourth trimester group, talk to your Avera doctor about a referral.