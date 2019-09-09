Avera Medical Minute: Light the Night

A group of patients recently walked the halls of the Avera McKennan hospital to announce an upcoming night, raising awareness of blood-related cancers. The first annual Light the night will take place this Thursday, September 12th.

Light the Night

Scott Muehlberg was one of those who got out of his hospital bed and joined other patients for the walk. He shares his faith every Sunday as a minister back home in Minnesota. "I trust that the good Lord will keep me, and carry me through this," said Muehlberg.

When he gets on the other side of this fight with cancer, he's looking forward to another ride on his Harley Davidson trike. "You're flying down the highway is what you're doing, said Muehlberg. "We enjoy it."

Before that next ride, there's more fighting to do as he battles C8 lymphoma.

Scott was among a group of patients, family, and friends on the oncology floor at Avera McKennan, who gathered to support each other, and share the news of an event just days away.

Light the Night is at Falls Park on Thursday, September 12th. The group carries lanterns to signify their role in raising awareness of blood-related cancers.

Raising awareness for the fight against blood cancer does make a difference according to Dr. Kelly McCaul, Avera Hematologist. "We look at these kinds of events like the Light the Night event, to really just shed a light on these types of cancers and hopefully generate more support in the future," said McCaul.

Since 2017, 49 new treatments for blood-related cancers have been approved by the FDA, many of those directly attributed to the work of the Leukemia and Lymphoma society.

Thomas Bosch, Avera Vice President Hospitality Services encouraging the patients."Today we're here to celebrate the survivors, and to support those who are facing a new diagnosis in this courageous battle against cancer," said Bosch.

These new treatments bring Scott, and 1 point 3 million others in the US, hope for a cure.

Light the Night at Falls park is this Thursday, September 12, starting at 5:30 and ending with fireworks at 8:00 PM.

