Avera Medical Minute: LipiFlow treatment for dry eyes

Could you have dry eyes and not even know it? That's what happened to Julie Holmes. She thought allergies were making her eyes uncomfortable.

Dry eyes lipiflow treatment

"I'd wake up in the morning and my eyes were kind of gummy feeling, and it just always felt like I was pulling sandpaper out of my eyes. Just not comfortable," said Holmes.

Julie went to see Avera Optometrist Dr. Gregory Hill in search of different eye drops because the over the counter eye drops were no longer working. That's when she found out it had nothing to do with allergies, it was something more.

"Dry eye syndrome doesn't sound like much of diagnosis but it can cause a lot of big trouble and it can be quite as simple as not blinking enough," said Dr. Hill.

With more hours in front of computer screens, phones and times of concentrating, you may only blink half as much. Tear flow is just a part of the issue, tiny glands line your eyelids and they release a small film of oil over your eye. They don't work unless you blink.

"And therefore, the oil glands can get backed up, and then they can become congested, and then they can shut down, and then the ultimate result is they can die off," said Dr. Hill.

So what can be done to clear out those plugged glands before they die off? A LipiFlow treatment could be the answer, using this device, which most patients find soothing and enjoyable.

"A comfortable amount of heat but also enough to create a melting of the oil glands, and then there's a repetitive massage done with a small air bladder with a repetitive air pressure to it that creates a pulsing massage that helps to flush or extract the material that's stuck in the oil glands," said Dr. Hill.

Although the LipiFlow device may look invasive and painful, many patients say the soothing warm water massage feels great and they wouldn't mind having it again.

"I don't love having people touch my eyes, and I was very comfortable through the whole procedure. It was very non-invasive and it really was a massage on your eyes," said Holmes.

The LipiFlow treatment takes about 15 minutes, and patients usually follow up by applying a warm compress to their eyes several times per week.