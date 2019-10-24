Avera Medical Minute: Mammograms Important for Seniors

Janis Brockel of Mobridge loves spending time with her family and is looking forward to many more years with them, thanks to advice from her doctor.

Janis was convinced to continue having an annual mammogram. "If I were you, she said, I'd do it one more year at least," said Brockel. She had breast cancer surgery in 1976 with Dr. Ron Lawrence of Mobridge. This man and his family would intersect with Janis's life once again.

After decades of Janis being cancer-free, the mammogram showed cancer. Janis met with Doctor Tricia Merrigan. They connected quickly over being from the same hometown, Mobridge, and made an interesting discovery. Back in the 1970s, Doctor Ron Lawrence removed Janis's cancer, decades later, doctor Lawrence's daughter, Doctor Tricia Merrigan removed cancer a second time.

"She just had this look on her face of 'Oh my gosh' that is who did my surgery back in '76 and of course that was a very neat connection," said Dr. Tricia Merrigan, Breast Surgeon with Avera Breast Surgery. "This was the first time I really truly got to see his work in examining a patient. That was really a different type of connection."

Mammograms are important at any age. Doctor Merrigan suggests consulting your doctor before making the decision to stop having mammograms. There are new targeted therapies always being developed to fight breast cancer, advancing surgical techniques, inter-operative radiation, and more cosmetic procedures are also available to each patient; from young adults to senior citizens.

"I have lots of patients that are in their 80's, who are active and living on their own, who are doing really well and have longevity in their future," said Dr. Merrigan.

Janis says her outlook is good and offers advice to other women in their senior years about mammograms.

"Don't stop. I wanted to stop and I am so thankful to the Lord that I did not," said Brockel.

Dr. Merrigan says she sees patients who have had a breast cancer diagnosis, screening those who are found to be high risk, and other breast concerns.