Avera Medical Minute: Many Faces of Addiction

David Sheff is sharing his message with anyone who will listen. He's hoping to transform drug addiction treatment. His best-selling book, 'Beautiful Boy', which details the journey of his son's drug addiction and recovery has now been launched into a major motion picture.

He reflected on the learning of his son abusing drugs and alcohol at an early age. "Let's find out what is going on the life of an eleven-year-old who is already getting high," said Sheff.

The addiction was isolating. "Because of the stigma of addiction, as I said, I didn't talk about what was going on in the family and people are ashamed," said Sheff.

Sheff's approach changes the perspective on viewing an addict, not forcing them to get more sick by causing them to find their own bottom, and to truly treat it as an illness. That's what he did for his son Nic.

"I could tell by that the way that I was drinking and using was not the same as my friends, even in high school. It always felt like I needed it more than they did," said Sheff.

Treating addiction as a medical disease, without judgment, is gaining momentum. The doors will soon be opening to the Avera Addiction care center, a 32 bed, in-patient facility on the Avera on Louise campus according to Dr. Matthew Stanley, Avera Vice President of Behavioral Health. "We are trying to bridge the gap between what is considered traditional medical care and the expansion of medical care to include behavioral health and addictions, said Dr. Stanley. "It's something we've been working with, with our own physicians, and we are trying to spread that message throughout the state, the region, really through the nation."

The reality is, many addicts are still functioning and productive in certain areas of life according to Joseph Skrajewski of the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation. "The stigma is still alive and well that people believe addiction is what they see on tv, what they see in the movies, that these individuals don't have jobs and don't families, and don't have people around them to support them, and that's truly not the case," said Skrajewski. "People with all types of substance use disorders do in fact recover, their lives do in fact get better, their families come together, and they can write the future for themself they only found imaginable."