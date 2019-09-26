Avera Medical Minute: New Emergency Room at Avera Marshall

After years of planning, the new Emergency Department at the Avera Marshall, Minnesota hospital has become a reality. The space used to have the challenge of tight quarters and limited privacy.

Dr. Timothy Hindbjorgen of Avera Emergency Medicine in Marshall remembers what the ER used to be like. "There were sliding doors that did not allow for a lot of privacy, curtains that would sometimes be cracked open," said Dr.Hindbjorgen. "We would try to keep them closed as best we could but with little kids in the room and whatnot they would inevitably get bumped."

Noise from emergency equipment, the care team, and other patients was an issue as well. All of that has changed with these new emergency rooms.

"When there's somebody in the room, they generally aren't going to hear anything going on through the rest of the facility which is the way we want it. We want it to be a quiet place to feel like everything is focused on them because that's our goal," said Dr.Hindbjorgen.

With more rooms, patients can stay a bit longer to feel better before going home.

Avera Marshall Emergency Department Manager Dr. Bobbi Jo Vandendriessche says the expansion helps patients and staff. "It doubles the size of our footprint in the emergency department, and what I think I'm most excited about is it increases the safety for our patients and our staff," said Vandendriessche.

There are multiple choices to receive care, from the Avera App where you can be treated and receive certain prescriptions over the phone. There are local clinics and higher levels of care. When it comes to urgent care or the emergency room, which ones should you choose?

"So urgent care here in Marshall has a wide variety of lab testing and imaging so if you had a cough and are worried about having pneumonia, urgent care might be the place to go, but if you were having shortness of breath with that cough and couldn't walk to your refrigerator that would be time you should come to the emergency department to be seen," said Vandendriessche.

Avera Marshall hospital will have doubled their emergency rooms by November, growing from five to ten rooms. They're also adding another trauma room, bringing the total to two.

