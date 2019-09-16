Avera Medical Minute: Pilot says Careflight saved his life

Taylor Sumption loves being a pilot. He says it's usually for fun and relaxation, but there was one flight he took, that may be the reason he's alive today.

Taylor Sumption says Careflight saved his life

"My wife gives the helicopter ride the credit for saving me because I'm a pilot, I love flying and so I remember waking up just briefly on the helicopter ride to Sioux Falls," said Sumption.

In July 2018, Taylor was driving home from work and was involved in a horrific crash. He needed transport to Sioux Falls immediately and a three-hour ambulance transport from Aberdeen was not an option. Thankfully Avera Careflight was ready. Helicopters and planes can fast track critical patients in Pierre, Aberdeen and Sioux Falls.

Taylor's family had a Careflight Membership. The cost of a medical transport flight could be as much as 30 thousand dollars. His cost, less than one hundred dollars. Avera Trauma Program Coordinator Milissa Podoll explains.

"It's submitted to insurance and then your insurance, whatever they pay is what the Careflight takes as their payment and everything else is written off," said Podoll.

Careflights are more than getting a patient to elevated care when every minute counts. It's having the treatment during the flight.

"It is literally an intensive care unit in the sky," said Podoll.

In retrospect, Taylor is glad their family had Careflight insurance, although he didn't always feel that way.

"My wife had always bought annual Careflight insurance. I'm a little bit pragmatic so I would raise the issue of why are we spending the money. Now we're buying it for friends and family because of how important it is," said Sumption.

Careflight has a fleet of helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft. Trained flight nurses, pediatric teams, paramedics and other specialists can be on board responding to emergencies across South Dakota, Nebraska, Iowa and Minnesota.

"It such a small price to pay for that peace of mind, knowing that you're taken care of if you need to be transported," said Podoll.

While in the air, the Careflight team is in constant communication with the trauma team on the ground, making every effort to save lives, when seconds and miles count.