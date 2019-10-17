Avera Medical Minute: Self Portrait Book

She experienced the pain of loving someone with an addiction. It's a path that Phyllis Jorgenson walked years ago and a story she now shares in her new book, Self Portrait. It all started when her husband Glenn sought help for migraines which lead to abusing pills and alcohol.

"One addictive person affects the family. Our oldest daughter's grades were going down and I know I didn't do a good job at my job," said Jorgenson.

Her husband Glenn lost his job. That was the breaking point for Phyllis.

"I did a very crude intervention and said if you don't do something, I'm gone, and the girls too," said Jorgenson.

Glenn's recovery is what lead to him become a man who was an advocate and educator, thanks to Phyllis and her ultimatum. "I share her concern that people realize you don't have to go on that way. you can get some help and some guidance and have a better life and definitely we have got that story," said Glenn Jorgenson.

Matthew Stanley, Avera Vice President of Behavioral Health Services says the books are valuable to many. "So anyone I think who is struggling with addiction or just wants to read a good story about a pretty good component of South Dakota history, I think it appeals to a lot of people, and we quite honestly want to use it and incorporate it into our treatment facility for people as they recover be inspired by it and gain insights from it," said Stanley.

Avera Addiction Care Center Manager says the book will be actively used in treatment. "We're really incorporating a lot of opportunities to be able to start getting the help that not only the people with addiction but also for the family members that have someone in their life that are struggling," said Holbeck.

The new Avera Addiction Care Center will be accepting its first patients in December.

Both of the books are available at the Avera gift shop and on the Avera Health website.