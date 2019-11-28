Avera Medical Minute: Small business Saturday, Small Business Health Plans

Thirteen years ago, Emily Vincelli and her family launched their dream of owning a business. Now each day, Emily, her husband, and her parents welcome customers at Dunn Brothers Coffee on the east side of Sioux Falls.

Small business Saturday at Dunn brothers coffee in Sioux Falls

"We're a small business, and we help stimulate the economy in Sioux Falls. We give people jobs. You're supporting someone's dream, and that's what we're encouraging people to do," said Vincelli.

Emily and her husband are both self-employed, which has presented a challenge with health insurance in the past.

"It's kind of a struggle since we both don't have an employer that offers it to us. When we found Avera it was really cost-effective for us and for our family," said Vincelli.

When comes to healthcare, there are many choices. Emily said Avera Health Plans was the best fit for her family. She especially liked the option of virtual doctor visits through Avera Now.

"When my kids are home and I don't want to bring them in, we can actually call in, and we use the i-pad," said Vincelli. "The doctor will ask us questions and diagnose from there, so it was great."

Saturday, November 30th is Small business Saturday, and that day you could be getting a free cup of coffee, thanks to Avera Health Plans.

Jordan Anderson, Vice President of Sales with Avera Health Plans, works with a lot of small business owners like the Vincellis. They want to raise awareness that good health care doesn't have to be expensive.

"Small business owners aren't required to provide benefits to their employees. They do so because it's important to them, it's important to their employees," said Anderson. "The easiest way for Avera Health plans to partner with small business owners to understand their needs is simply to listen to them; understanding their expectations."

Avera Health plans are more than doctor visits. Vision, dental, life and disability coverage options are available in their small business plans. There are also additional perks to help you stay active and healthy.

"Through a partnership with GreatLife, free fitness memberships for those employees that are participating on a small business plan," said Anderson.

The journey of owning your own business can be an uphill battle at times. But Emily says it's also rewarding. "Go for it. It's a lot of hard work, but follow your dreams and the people around you, the community around you will support you, just like they've supported us. It's been good," said Vincelli.

In 2020, additional zero dollar copays are being introduced for certain primary and urgent care visits.