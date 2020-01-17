Avera Medical Minute: Super Sitter Babysitting Class

12-year-old Isabella Krunitzky is already looking after her cousins from time to time but she'd like to learn more. That's why she registered for the Super Sitter Babysitting class. She knows watching kids is more than fun and games.

"You can't just go and say, oh I know everything, I'm going to babysit kids. And what about when they start puking in your hands, then what? What are you supposed to do then? You have to learn," said Krunitzky.

And that's where babysitting expert, Avera Family Life Educator Twila Perkinson can help. "We'll be learning about fun activities to do with different ages of kids, we'll be taking the time to make snacks, things they can make easily in the home when they are doing the babysitting," said Perkinson.

11-year-old Dana Degen is also attending this class at the Prairie Center on the Avera McKennan campus in Sioux Falls. She wants to know how to care for the kids she's babysitting if something goes wrong. "I wouldn't know what to do if they got hurt like I want to know what to do here in case they do get hurt," said Degen.

Boys and girls, ages 10 to 13 will learn a lot today.

"We'll cover some first aid basics," said Perkinson. After the class today, these super sitters will also have more knowledge of child development, making healthy snacks, along with homemade toys and games.

"Sometimes candy and medicine can look alike," said Perkinson.

Poison prevention is part of the discussion.

Students will learn about bedtime routines and the importance of focusing on the kids without distraction.

"So we talk about managing the cell phones. Will it be on vibrate? Will it be on ring?" said Perkinson.

And at the day, these super sitters are glad they went and have the confidence to babysit.

"It's really important, you should definitely go to a class before you want to babysit somebody. Definitely," said Krunitzky.

"If it's something big it still can be fun to learn about," said Degen.

The next Super Sitter Babysitting Class is Saturday, Feb 1 from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM at the Prairie Center on the Avera McKennan campus in Sioux Falls. The cost is 45 dollars.