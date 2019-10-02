Avera Medical Minute: Symptoms of Celiac Disease

Alison Ching is feeling much better these days, now that she's found a diagnosis for her digestive problems and chronic headaches. She knew something wasn't right and asked her parents to take her to a doctor.

"First we ran a blood test, and then when that came back positive, we decided to come to Doctor Cole, and that's when we had our endoscopy done and that's where we found out," said Ching.

And she wasn't really surprised when the test results revealed celiac disease. "It was like almost a relief to know that I had it and that maybe I could solve some of the symptoms I was having," said Ching.

Avera Pediatric Gastroenterologist Dr. Sarah Cole describes what was happening inside Alison's body. "Celiac disease is an inherited autoimmune disease that affects the absorptive process within the small intestine," said Dr. Cole. "There are there these little finger-like projections called villi that line the small intestine. It almost looks like shag carpet, but in celiac disease, you can see blunting of the villi which means they appear shortened."

About one percent of the population has Celiac disease. There are no medications, so the only course of treatment is to stay away from gluten, found in wheat, barley, rye and sometimes oats.

"Symptoms of Celiac disease include abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, constipation, and iron-deficiency anemia. You can have joint pain, muscle pain, numbness in the extremities, osteoporosis and fertility problems," said Dr. Cole.

Alison said it was important to switch out ingredients in her food "It's a lot of trial and error, trying to figure out what you like and what you don't like," said Ching.

The change has made a difference. "I feel so much better," said Ching. "A lot of my symptoms are gone and I function a lot better now that I've switched to the gluten-free diet."

A free seminar on Managing Celiac Disease: Life With a Gluten-Free Diet will take place Saturday, October 5, 2019, from 1:00 to 4:00 PM at Prairie Center on the main Avera McKennan campus.

