Avera Medical Minute: Ten Years After Cardiac Arrest Celebration

Ten years ago on this basketball court at the Avera Fitness Center, Rod Fieldsend was playing a quick game with his son and felt light-headed.

Rod Fieldsend and Robin Thompson after Cardiac Arrest

Ten years ago, Robin Thompson was with her friend just above the basketball courts, getting some exercise on the treadmill.

Ten years ago, a code blue was issued across the gym, and Thompson, who is a nurse, ran down a flight of stairs to a collapsed man on the floor.

"What came to my mind was death was not an option," Thompson said.

That moment changed lives forever. Thompson started CPR on the basketball player who she recognized. Rod Feildsend was a coworker.

"His son happened to be down here as well. He went and got the AED," recalled Thompson

The AED started his heart, but not his breathing, so Robin continued CPR. "Rod snapped out of it, sat up, wanted to know how he did if he made his basket," said Thompson.

Robin was there at the right time, and so was an AED. Rod Fieldsend has this advice for businesses, schools, parks and other places that don't have an AED. "It's the most critical first line of defense beyond getting those first responders there as quickly as possible," said Fieldsend. "They're very easy to put on, they save lives."

He is grateful that when he needed it, and AED was close by. "It was critical, to say the least. It could have been a different outcome," says Fieldsend.

Without that AED, a 10-year anniversary celebration may not have happened. Rod and Robin were reunited at the same location where the cardiac arrest happened, they share the memories, and the deeper appreciation for everyday blessings because Rod's life continued.

"Everyday is a gift. I put that on my golf ball, I write that on there," said Fieldsend. "We never forget."

Thompson also recognizes how the event impacted her. "Just appreciate all the good that is around."

The story could have been a lot different if it wasn't for an Automatic External Defibrillator, or AED, which can shock your heart back into rhythm.

Becky Smith is the Avera AED coordinator. "I believe that when the AED's are out in the public it only helps us save your life, says Smith. "The machine actually checks vitals to ensure a shock is needed, or it won't operate," said Smith.

Getting a life-saving AED just takes one phone call to the Avera heart hospital, where they make them available to you at their cost, whether you buy one, or ten. Since the program began nearly 16 years ago, the Avera AED program has distributed over 3,500 units nation-wide.