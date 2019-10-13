Avera Medical Minute: Trampled by horses

Gerry Buse loves working with his horses. They're well trained and know the routine for the pasture and feeding. Another routine Gerry has taught the team is what is expected of them when in a parade.

Gerry Buse is recovering after being trampled by horses

Recently, one recent parade was different. There was trouble with one of the straps. This had Gerry and his wife Pat working on the problem and positioned in a way that confused the horses.

"And the music was going already on the carriage, and she wasn't standing in front of them, and I think they just thought it's time to go and just walked away," said Buse.

Within seconds the team was out of control. The horses and a 4,000-pound carriage ran over Gerry and threw Pat to the ground before speeding away. Both had extensive injuries.

"I just knew I was laying on the ground trying to move. I was moving, grabbing my ribs, my arm and my knee," said Pat.

At the Avera Tyler Minnesota Hospital the medical team including Certified Nurse Practitioner Amanda Beer, jumped into action, with support from eCare.

Thanks to eCare, an emergency physician in Sioux Falls was able to connect with staff and caregivers right away at the hospital in Tyler and advise on the best care available before the helicopters came.

"The nurses told me that eCare was already up on the screen and that's when I was able to feel a little bit better about the situation, knowing that it wasn't just me, it was a team of people taking care of these patients," said Beer.

Avera eCare Chief Medical Officer Dr. Brian Skow remembers the couple well. "Now this case was a little unique. It's not every day you see someone run over by a horse carriage and it was pretty significant trauma, so through our telemedicine connection we were able to assist Amanda with really these life-saving procedures," said Dr. Skow.

Both Pat and Gerry were transferred to Sioux Falls, where they recovered together.

"That hospital should be a model for the country. Right down to the people cleaning to the cooks, and the meals and everybody, they were so good," said Buse.

Gerry's gratitude spills into many areas of his life, thankful that the horses stopped on their own and no parade-goers were injured. He's counting his daily blessings to be with the horses he loves, and the joy to be with his wife Pat each day.