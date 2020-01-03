Avera Medical Minute: Walk-in Urgent Care in Pierre

Third-grader Miles Holden is all about playing with his friends, football, baseball, track and enjoying the outdoors. The only thing that slows him down is getting sick.

Walk-in urgent care in Pierre

"I kind of call myself a strep master because I always get strep," Holden said.

So when the symptoms come on, the next stop is the walk-in urgent care clinic at Avera Medical Group in Pierre.

Mom Halli Wright says the convenience of the clinic can still keep her day on track.

"It's really nice to be able to come right in after work, so I don't have to reschedule appointments or meetings. Bring all the kids and it's very quick and easy to be seen and be on our way," Wright said.

Before they know it, Avera Physician Assistant Jenna Schiefelbein is ready to visit Miles.

"They've looked in my ears, my throat. They've looked at my eyes and it sometimes it feels weird but I just have to go with the flow," Holden said.

Halli appreciates the convenience of dropping in without an appointment, for anyone in the family.

"We have had anything from ear infections, strep throat, respiratory issues, and viruses," Wright said.

Patients with coughs, fever, sprains, cuts, and infections come in for non-emergency, same-day walk-in urgent care appointments. Schiefelbein sees the gratitude on patients faces, that someone can see them right away, without having to go to the ER.

"Oh, it's wonderful. Taking care of patients is why we do what we do," Schiefelbein said. "It's our greatest blessing in this job and to get that feedback is awesome."

If you're wondering when to go to the ER or the walk-in urgent care clinic, Schiefelbein says to let your symptoms be your guide.

"When you think about emergency, you think of loss of life, loss of limb, loss of eyesight," Schiefelbein said.

And of course, get to the ER immediately if you or a loved one shows symptoms of a heart attack or stroke.

Ultimately, the walk-in urgent care clinic patients and health care providers are weaving a tapestry of care in this tight-knit community of Pierre.

"These are going to be your friends, these are going to be your community members and in a community this small, you're going to run into that patient again," Schiefelbein said.

The Walk-in urgent care clinic in Pierre is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. until noon.